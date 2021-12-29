Liferides to provide safe, responsible transportation on New Year’s Eve

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - New Year’s Eve is just two days away and police officers are reminding the community to be safe.

Organized by OSF St. Francis Hospital, Liferides have been around for 37 years.

“There’s a whole generation that has grown up never knowing that something like this didn’t exist in this community. Thanks to continuing generous support of so many organizations, we’re able to offer it free to anyone who is out on New Year’s Eve,” said Joanna Wilbee Amis, community relations coordinator for OSF St. Francis Hospital.

Liferides are a way for you to get home safely and responsibly on New Year’s Eve. Rides are free and are provided by JN Taxi and the DATA Bus.

“It’s a late-night for everybody. The roads won’t be great given the current weather. It’s not very safe to be out on the roads so we always ask people to use the best judgment possible,” said Lt. Eric LaFave from Escanaba Public Safety.

Escanaba Public Safety says if you plan to drink alcohol, make sure you have a plan this New Year’s Eve. Public safety officers will be watching the roads to prevent accidents.

“This weekend, being proactive, if you get stopped, you’re going to get arrested,” said Lt. LaFave.

This year, you can schedule Liferides ahead of time. If you don’t preschedule your ride, you might have a longer wait.

“Like everyone else, there’s reduction than drivers and taxis and things like that so if you can plan, that’s ideal. If not, just be patient,” said Wilbee Amis.

Liferides run until four in the morning. For more information on how to schedule your ride, call JN Taxi at (906) 786-1122 or the DATA Bus at (906) 786 1186 ext. 1.

