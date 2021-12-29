Advertisement

Landmark Inn hosting NYE masquerade ball

Poster for the event
Poster for the event(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Landmark Inn is getting ready to host a New Year’s Eve Grand Masquerade Ball Friday night. The top floor of the Landmark, the Crows Nest, is the site for the party.

There’ll be stationed and passed heavy appetizers all night, live music and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. The Food & Beverage Director of the Landmark Inn, Jordan Green, says they’re looking forward to a fun evening.

“It’s a grand masquerade ball so dress to the nines, masquerade masks are encouraged, we’ll have stationed heavy hors d’oeuvres all night and a midnight champagne toast, live entertainment and we’re just looking forward to having a party and ringing in a better year,” Green said.

Tickets to the Grand Masquerade Ball are $30. The party goes from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets are available by calling the Landmark Inn at 906-228-2580.

