Ishpeming native, icon Ray Leverton passes away

Ray Leverton passed away on the night of Monday, Dec. 27.
By Cody Boyer
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The community of Ishpeming is remembering Ray Leverton tonight.

Leverton, a longtime Ishpeming icon, passed away Monday night.

He was 92 years old.

Leverton was known as a passionate volunteer for his hometown of Ishpeming, a former curator for the U.S. National Ski Hall of Fame and Museum and a helping hand at Ishpeming Public Schools.

He also helped spearhead a campaign that raised nearly $600,000 for upgrades at Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library and was also recently honored by having a day named after him: September 9th, now known as “Ray Day” in Ishpeming.

Leverton’s funeral will be at 10am on Saturday, January 8th at Bethany Lutheran Church.

Visitors are welcome and masks are requested.

According to Leverton’s obituary, in part: “Ray Leverton’s voice is silent tonight. We won’t hear him encouraging us to do a little more, a bit better, to keep trying, but his words will continue to resonate for those who knew him. We will remember what he told us.”

