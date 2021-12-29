Advertisement

‘Eh Winter Experience’ is open for registration

The fundraising event supports the Noquemanon Trail Network (NTN).
The fundraising event supports the Noquemanon Trail Network (NTN).(Noel Navarro)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - From now until the beginning of February registration for the “Eh Winter Experience” is open to the public.

The event will take place at the Noquemanon South Trails on February 5, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Participants will have 3 hours to complete 3 courses that will consist of a snowshoe run, a back country ski race, and a bike race.

Nic Dobbs, Eh Winter Experience director, explained where the proceeds for the event go to.

“The best thing about these events and organizing them is all the community coming together to not only race and to help volunteer, it is all the money that we make from these events goes right back into the trails that we’re using,” said Dobbs. “So, this is a fundraiser for the Noquemanon trail network single track.”

Everyone is welcome to join in the winter enduro, to get more information on the competition and to register you can click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houghton Police vehicle.
Houghton Police investigate a flee and elude
Nicholas Millard is currently being lodged at the Gogebic County Jail.
30-year-old Pennsylvania man arraigned in Marenisco Township shooting
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US move to shorten COVID-19 isolation stirs confusion, doubt
Ray Leverton passed away on the night of Monday, Dec. 27.
Ishpeming native, icon Ray Leverton passes away

Latest News

Marquette’s Tourist Park is open as an off-leash dog park
WLUC File Photo
Asymptomatic COVID-19 testing paused at OSF HealthCare
Ray Leverton passed away on the night of Monday, Dec. 27.
Ishpeming native, icon Ray Leverton passes away
Blackrocks Brewery celebrates 11 years of business in Marquette