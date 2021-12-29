‘Eh Winter Experience’ is open for registration

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - From now until the beginning of February registration for the “Eh Winter Experience” is open to the public.

The event will take place at the Noquemanon South Trails on February 5, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Participants will have 3 hours to complete 3 courses that will consist of a snowshoe run, a back country ski race, and a bike race.

Nic Dobbs, Eh Winter Experience director, explained where the proceeds for the event go to.

“The best thing about these events and organizing them is all the community coming together to not only race and to help volunteer, it is all the money that we make from these events goes right back into the trails that we’re using,” said Dobbs. “So, this is a fundraiser for the Noquemanon trail network single track.”

Everyone is welcome to join in the winter enduro, to get more information on the competition and to register you can click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.