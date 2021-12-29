Advertisement

Coldest air of season comes for the new year

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A front is moving across the area today with snow this morning. It clears out by midday. Winter Weather Advisories will remain in

effect through the morning as roads remain slippery. There will still be chances for light snow showers this weekend.

Today: Morning snow with some sunshine in the afternoon

>Highs: Low20s west, low 30s east

Thursday: Cloudy with light snow showers in the afternoon and evening

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Friday: Cloudy and seasonal with evening light snow showers

>Highs: Low 20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers and colder

>Highs: Low to mid-teens

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and colder

>Highs: Singe numbers west, teens east

Monday: Cloudy and cold

>Highs: Low to mid-teens

Tuesday: Cloudy and near seasonal

>Highs: Around 20°

