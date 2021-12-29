City of Marquette has real tree drop-offs for residents

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As the holidays come to a close, lights and trees will begin to come down in living rooms.

If you’re not sure what to do with your real tree, public works director Scott Cambensy says many are eligible for recycling. “Anybody who is paying the solid waste fee on their utility bill in the City of Marquette is eligible to use the Christmas tree drop-off sites as they are funded through user fees and not taxes,” he said.

Cambensy encouraged those who do not have this fee to reach out to their solid waste provider. The drop-off locations are at the west end of the Lakeview arena and Hurley field. He encourages that real wreaths be recycled as well. “Yep, take the green portions of the wreath off and you can recycle the metal back that’s usually in there, there’s usually a wire backer that everything’s attached to, throw that in the recycling,” he said.

When it comes to other Christmas decorations like string lights. There are alternative opportunities. The Marquette Solid Waste Management says that string lights can be recycled and taken to Lowe’s but cannot be put in the bin. Not all things like broken Christmas decorations can be recycled.

Though, recycling trees and other small decorations help in many ways. When it comes to fake trees the Waste Management says to reuse, repurpose or donate as they can’t be recycled. The drop-off locations will be running until January 10th.

