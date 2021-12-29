Advertisement

Brampton Twp. Volunteer Fire Department’s NYE party this Friday

Tickets can be purchased at the door or reserved ahead of time.
Brampton Twp. Vol. Fire Dept. truck.
Brampton Twp. Vol. Fire Dept. truck.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Brampton Township Volunteer Fire Department and auxiliary are getting ready for their annual New Year’s Eve party.

It’s held at the American Legion Post in Gladstone. Tickets to the event are $35 and include a buffet dinner, desserts, tap beer or soda, live music and champagne at midnight.

There are also bucket raffles throughout the night. All money raised will benefit the Brampton Fire Department. You must be at least 21 years old to attend the party.

The auxiliary says it’s still looking for donations for the bucket raffle.

“A lot of it is done on donations. We accept any donation. Monetary, gift card, products. That’s how we do a lot of our raising. Our big thing through the night is our bucket raffles,” said Sammi Young, president of the Auxiliary.

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time or purchased at the door. To reserve your tickets, call Pat Young at (906) 428-4602 (home) or call or text (906) 420-3235.

