Bonfire invites Houghton community to ring in new year

Looking for something to do on NYE?
The Bonfire in Houghton hopes to see you on NYE.
The Bonfire in Houghton hopes to see you on NYE.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Bonfire Continental in Houghton is jamming out through the new year.

There are no city-sponsored events for the new year in Houghton.

To give the community something to do – the Bonfire is kicking off the weekend with music starting Thursday evening.

On Friday, New Year’s Eve, Tom Katalin and the band Rewind will play.

Additionally, club night follows Rewind on Friday – giving people a place to celebrate the new year as the clock strikes midnight.

“Just stay safe,” said Bonfire Owner Julie Cortright. “If you’re coming out I know everybody is going to probably want to have a couple of cocktails. But, hopefully, everyone will plan for designated drivers. That’s most important.”

Cortright says the Bonfire will also be open on New Year’s Day with more music.

“Come in and ring in the new year, and have a great time,” said Cortright. “We look forward to seeing everyone.”

On New Year’s Eve bars will be allowed to be open until 4:00 a.m.

