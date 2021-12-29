Blackrocks Brewery celebrates 11 years of business in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Blackrocks Brewery celebrated its 11 year anniversary Tuesday. They officially opened their doors to their brewery on Third Street December 28 2010.

Since then they’ve expanded to a canning facility on Washington Street and partnered with local groups for events like their annual Oktoberfest and their Hiawatha Ale. The owners say they’re thankful for all the community support over the years.

“My partner David and I are pretty fortunate to do what we love and to be able to work with a bunch of cool people and all the faces familiar and new faces we’ve been able to meet over the years has just been enriching,” said Blackrocks Co-Owner Andy Langlois.

Blackrocks is currently working on an expansion project into the adjoined building on Third Street.

