Ariens tests snow removal machines in Hancock

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Hancock is testing out new equipment from the snow removal manufacturer Ariens.

That’s because Hancock’s snowfall totals and small size made it the perfect testing ground for snow removal machines.

“We are testing the Ariens Mammoth 850,” said Ariens Technician Jeffrey Colombe. “Which is as you can see, a very powerful snow remover.”

Hancock City Manager Mary Babcock says she’s glad to partner with Ariens.

“One has a plow and one has a brush attachment right now,” said Babcock. “That’s what they’re doing on our city sidewalks.”

Babcock says a talk began last year with Ariens. The manufacturer needed a place to test equipment and Hancock needed help maintaining its sidewalks.

Colombe says the machines have been a pleasure to use.

“They keep impressing me every day with how much snow they can actually push and move,” said Colombe.

Operators from Ariens will work in conjunction with the Hancock Department of Public Works.

Together, they will keep Hancock’s sidewalks controlled and clear through winter.

Ariens supplies the Mammoth machines and drivers at no cost to the city. Babcock says it’s a win-win situation.

“There are many times during the winter that [the sidewalks] become almost impassable in certain areas,” said Babcock. “Now, you can walk the entire city sidewalk with no issues.”

Feedback from the public is encouraged by Ariens and the city of Hancock.

“Just give us a good smile and wave if you appreciate what we’re doing,” said Colombe.

Smaller snow blowers by Ariens will also be provided to test later in the season.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.