2021 in Review: Politics in Upper Michigan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Politics in Upper Michigan this year were intense and divisive. Sometimes even making national headlines.

2021 started out with an insurrection at our nation’s capital. Thousands of Trump supporters went to the capital to protest the presidential election results. Local political leaders – on both sides of the aisle – called for unity.

“It doesn’t matter if you have an ‘R’ next to your name or a ‘D’ next to your name, we’re Americans,” said Matthew Goss, Marquette County GOP Chair in January.

“I think what happened is you had a few that took it too far,” said Rep. Sara Cambensy, D-109th State House District in January.

Among that crowd, a Calumet man who spent six months in prison for his involvement in the riot.

Months later, a Republican-led election report by U.P. state senator Ed McBroom found no evidence of widespread fraud. McBroom was directly criticized by Trump.

Michigan’s legislator had plenty of intense debate this year. Republican lawmakers and Governor Whitmer fought for control during pandemic shutdowns. A citizen-led petition eventually removed some of Whitmer’s powers. However, the state health department still issued restrictions.

Frustration over Whitmer’s handling of the pandemic led to more Republicans entering the governor’s race. Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig now leads the field. The winner of the Republican primary in August will likely face Whitmer in November.

Who will represent you in Lansing was drastically changed. On Tuesday, for the first time, an independent group passed new political maps. Many democrats have praised them. Some U.P. Republicans have concerns.

“You only have to look at the new maps to recognize just how disenfranchising this is for the Upper Peninsula,” said Sen. Ed McBroom, R-38th State Senate District.

Meanwhile, lawmakers and parents remain divided over masks in schools. Several Republican-led efforts to stop mandates have been unsuccessful. And despite mixed feedback from parents, several health departments issued mask mandates for some students.

Earlier this month, a school shooting in Lower Michigan reignited the gun law debate. Democrats continue to call for tighter legislation. Republicans seem reluctant.

In October, Upper Michigan lost former U.S. Representative Dan Benishek, at 69. He served three terms for Michigan’s 1st District. His funeral drew over 100 people.

In March, lawmakers were united by non-edible food given to Michigan National Guard Members in D.C. after the capitol riots.

“This is unacceptable what we’re seeing,” said Sen. Gary Peters, D-Michigan.

“They’re not looking for a five-star restaurant. They are looking for nutritious food,” said Rep. Jack Bergman R-1st Congressional District.

The guard eventually returned home after months in D.C.

One of the biggest question marks heading into 2022 remains Enbridge’s Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac. Governor Whitmer’s attempt to close the line remains in the courts. Right now, the line continues to provide crude oil to the U.P.

