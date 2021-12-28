Advertisement

The UPside - December 27, 2021

This week’s UPsider is Carter McDonough for hosting an annual tree lighting fundraiser
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsider is Carter McDonough and his family for hosting a tree lighting in their front yard to raise money for the Shop With A Cop fundraiser.

The McDonoughs started the event 6 years ago after the Escanaba tree lighting and Carter asked if they could do their own. This year, the 12-year-old event organizer doubled what was raised in 2020 with over $5,000 in donations for the Shop With A Cop program.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly UPside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

