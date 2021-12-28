The UPside - December 27, 2021

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsider is Carter McDonough and his family for hosting a tree lighting in their front yard to raise money for the Shop With A Cop fundraiser.

The McDonoughs started the event 6 years ago after the Escanaba tree lighting and Carter asked if they could do their own. This year, the 12-year-old event organizer doubled what was raised in 2020 with over $5,000 in donations for the Shop With A Cop program.

