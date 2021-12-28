Advertisement

UP Regional Blood Center is in critical need of all blood types

UP Regional Blood Center Sign
UP Regional Blood Center Sign
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Regional Blood Center is experiencing a critical need for all blood types.

The U.P. Regional Blood Center has collection sites in Marquette, Hancock and Escanaba and is the primary supplier of blood to 13 U.P. hospitals.

For more information visit the blood center’s Facebook page at UPRBC906 or website at http://www.mgh.org/blood. For hours and scheduling call Marquette at 906-449-1450, Hancock at 906-483-1392 and Escanaba at 906-786-8420. The U.P. Regional Blood Center asks residents to consider donating locally.

