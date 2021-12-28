Advertisement

Tennessee woman faces federal charges after air rage incident

Amanda Henry is facing federal charges for assaulting two crew members during a spirit airlines...
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A Tennessee woman is facing federal charges for assaulting two crew members during a Spirit Airlines flight back in November.

The Justice Department says Amanda Henry was drunk and vaping on her Nov. 27 flight from Fort Lauderdale to Nashville.

According to the complaint, 43-year-old Amanda Henry made lewd sexual advances towards male passengers, making them uncomfortable and at one point headed toward the main cabin door where two flight attendants tried to restrain her.

She allegedly kicked and pulled the hair of one of them.

The attendants were finally able to handcuff her and place her into a seat.

Henry turned herself in to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department Tuesday on charges of interfering with a flight crew.

If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The Federal Aviation Administration has seen a spike in unruly passenger reports this year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

