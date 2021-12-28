Partridge Creek Farm to soon begin building a new Intergenerational Farm

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Right now, a 3.5-acre field sits empty next to the Jasperlite Senior Housing facility in Ishpeming. But, in a matter of months, a new project will sprout there.

Partridge Creek Farm is planning to build an Intergenerational Farm, a $1.5-$2 million dollar project that is expected to be open to visitors next fall. The goal: encouraging the community to invest in its own nutrition.

“Community involvement’s a huge part of how we can help change and be a shining example to the rest of the U.P. in general,” said Patridge Creek’s Administrative Manager, Kate Segula. “It’s very important for us to get involved, and it’s very important for us to have nutritious and economical sustainability in our area.”

The farm will feature handicap-accessible community garden beds for Jasperlite seniors as well as an educational classroom and greenhouses. Partridge Creek Director Dan Perkins says there will also be programming that brings seniors and children together.

“This is all about building community and being less-isolated,” he said. “We feel a healthy community works together with all generations.”

Partridge Creek also says Ishpeming High School CTE students and other young people will be able to learn about non-polluting regenerative farming.

“{We would be} helping them raise produce, plant their own seeds, and they get to learn the entire process of the ecosystem of a garden,” Segula explained.

Perkins says this farm would help address the issue of food insecurity and diet-related illnesses.

“We would encourage everybody in the Upper Peninsula to invest in this mammoth effort to retake our food system,” he stated, “and create a regenerative non-polluting food system that protects our lakes and feeds us properly.”

Partridge Creek Farm is asking for donations to match the amount of a Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) grant that would be used for the ground infrastructure. To donate, visit partridgecreekfarm.org.

