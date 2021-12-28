Next round of snow comes later today
Plan for a cloudy and mild day in the wake of a front. Then, snow moves in this afternoon ahead of our next front. The snow becomes widespread tonight
and it clears out tomorrow. We’re looking at 1-3″ of snow. Temperatures remain mild, but a cold snap occurs for the first weekend of the new year.
Today: Cloudy with snow this afternoon through tonight
>Highs: Low to mid-20s west, upper 20s to around 30° elsewhere
Wednesday: Morning snow mainly in the east
>Highs: Teens to 20s west, around 30° elsewhere
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers in the evening
>Highs: Teens to low 20s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers
>Highs: Low to mid-20s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and colder
>Highs: Mainly mid to upper 10s
Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the north
>Highs: Single numbers west, low teens east
Monday: Mostly cloudy and staying cold
>Highs: Low to mid-teens
