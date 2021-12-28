Advertisement

MSU Extension looks forward to Healthy Lifestyle Choices program

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You have the opportunity to participate in a free health program in 2022. Anita Carter, a program coordinator for the MSU Extension says, ‘Healthy Lifestyle Choices’ will feature Tai Chi, mindfulness, and nutrition through an online or in-person format.

The first part of this program is using Tai Chi to build physical strength and flexibility.

The second part of this programming is a commonsense approach to nutrition/mindfulness that looks at how to increase your daily intake of fruits and vegetables and learn how to shop for healthy food.

The program is on zoom, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, through January 4 to March 17, at 1 p.m. CT.

The program will be in person in Ironwood on Wednesdays and Fridays from January 5 through March 11. That will take place

This program is free but please be sure to register here.

If you have any questions you can call 906-360-9732.

