M.S.P Cadet Program prepares youth to enter law enforcement

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police Cadet Program is helping future law enforcement officers get a foot in the door.

The program provides training and experience to younger people thinking about entering law enforcement but without the responsibility of being a sworn in police officer.

Sgt. Chris Jerard at the Michigan State Police Negaunee post explained more.

“Its going to create a lot of opportunity for younger men and women out there who have an interest in becoming a Michigan State Police trooper.”

Cadets in the program are given the opportunity to perform tasks under the guidance of full time state police troopers to explore the career before entering the field themselves.

Katherine Scholtz, Michigan State Police cadet, explained her experience.

“It’s definitely a foot in the door for policing. It teaches you how to do everything so you have an upper hand in recruit school and when you’re out on the streets as an officer.”

The Michigan State Police decided to bring back the program after it was put on hold for several years. And unlike other internships, this one is paid.

