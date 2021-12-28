Advertisement

M.S.P Cadet Program prepares youth to enter law enforcement

Michigan State Police cruiser
Michigan State Police cruiser(WLUC)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police Cadet Program is helping future law enforcement officers get a foot in the door.

The program provides training and experience to younger people thinking about entering law enforcement but without the responsibility of being a sworn in police officer.

Sgt. Chris Jerard at the Michigan State Police Negaunee post explained more.

“Its going to create a lot of opportunity for younger men and women out there who have an interest in becoming a Michigan State Police trooper.”

Cadets in the program are given the opportunity to perform tasks under the guidance of full time state police troopers to explore the career before entering the field themselves.

Katherine Scholtz, Michigan State Police cadet, explained her experience.

“It’s definitely a foot in the door for policing. It teaches you how to do everything so you have an upper hand in recruit school and when you’re out on the streets as an officer.”

The Michigan State Police decided to bring back the program after it was put on hold for several years. And unlike other internships, this one is paid.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florence County Sheriff
Plane crashes in Florence County
Nicholas Millard is currently being lodged at the Gogebic County Jail.
30-year-old Pennsylvania man arraigned in Marenisco Township shooting
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Closure near Division Street along M-553 after serious crash near Marquette Mountain.
Marquette City Police investigating M-553 crash that killed a Marquette woman

Latest News

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Marquette 49855 gives fundraising updat
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Marquette 49855 gives fundraising update
Rotary Club honors lives lost in Italian Hall Disaster 108 years ago
Rotary Club honors lives lost in Italian Hall Disaster 108 years ago
Lakeview Arena seeing and increase in skaters this winter
Lakeview Arena seeing an increase in ice skaters this winter
Marquette City Fire Department reminds public of fire hydrant safety during winter