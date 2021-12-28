Mount Bohemia court date postponed

LAC LA BELLE, Mich. (WLUC) - A court date has been postponed in the case of Mount Bohemia Ski Resort against the Lac La Belle Lodge.

The two parties were scheduled to meet in federal court for a settlement conference on Dec. 21.

That date has now been moved to Jan. 24.

This comes after Mount Bohemia Ski Resort sued the Lac La Belle Lodge for selling products that say “Mount Bohemia.”

Lac La Belle Lodge argues that the mountain is a geological structure that is part of the lodge’s experience.

Mount Bohemia Ski Resort says the trademark is to protect its image and reputation.

We will continue to provide updates after the court date in January.

