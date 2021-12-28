Advertisement

Mount Bohemia court date postponed

New information in the trademark legal battle
Pictured here is an example of Mount Bohemia Ski Resort's trademark logo.
Pictured here is an example of Mount Bohemia Ski Resort's trademark logo.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAC LA BELLE, Mich. (WLUC) - A court date has been postponed in the case of Mount Bohemia Ski Resort against the Lac La Belle Lodge.

The two parties were scheduled to meet in federal court for a settlement conference on Dec. 21.

That date has now been moved to Jan. 24.

This comes after Mount Bohemia Ski Resort sued the Lac La Belle Lodge for selling products that say “Mount Bohemia.”

Lac La Belle Lodge argues that the mountain is a geological structure that is part of the lodge’s experience.

Mount Bohemia Ski Resort says the trademark is to protect its image and reputation.

We will continue to provide updates after the court date in January.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florence County Sheriff
Plane crashes in Florence County
Nicholas Millard is currently being lodged at the Gogebic County Jail.
30-year-old Pennsylvania man arraigned in Marenisco Township shooting
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Closure near Division Street along M-553 after serious crash near Marquette Mountain.
Marquette City Police investigating M-553 crash that killed a Marquette woman

Latest News

Weightlifters at Snap Fitness may enjoy increased energy and a boosted mood from their workouts.
Making a New Year’s resolution that works
UP Regional Blood Center Sign
UP Regional Blood Center is in critical need of all blood types
2021 in Review: Health care in Upper Michigan
2021 in review: health care in upper michigan
Houghton Police vehicle.
Houghton Police investigate a flee and elude