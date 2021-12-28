Advertisement

Marquette City Fire Department reminds public of fire hydrant safety during winter

(WEAU)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Fire Department wants to remind everyone to keep fire hydrants free of snow.

During winter, fire hydrants can become buried in snow and having to shovel around the hydrant creates extra work for firefighters during an emergency, when every second counts.

Paul Zyburt, Marquette City Firefighter/Paramedic explained more.

“We get a lot of snow and that can build up and that means more snow around it (fire hydrant) means more snow we have to shovel out before we can get our attachment to it.”

The public is encouraged to make sure fire hydrants around your home are accessible to our first responders.

There is no one officially responsible for clearing out fire hydrants, so taking it upon yourself to clear them is a great opportunity to help the community.

