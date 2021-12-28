Advertisement

Lakeview Arena seeing an increase in ice skaters this winter

By Annette Giachino
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lakeview Arena in Marquette is seeing a lot of ice skaters this winter.

With back and forth temperatures so far this season, skating outdoors has been difficult.

For those still wanting to enjoy ice skating safety, doing it indoors is the safest option. The arena has been especially busy during the holiday season.

Michael Anderson, Lakeview Arena Parks and Recreation Coordinator, explained more.

“It’s a great recreational opportunity for local people or people visiting the area to come out and get some ice skating in during the winter months.”

Public skating is open seven days a week from 1:00 p.m. until 2:50 p.m. there is also a drop-in hockey event open everyday before public skating at 11:30 a.m.

