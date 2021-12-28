Advertisement

Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library hosting ‘Christmas With Bigfoot’ Wednesday

Facebook image of the event
Facebook image of the event(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library has a truly unique music and poetry event. It’s called ‘Christmas With Bigfoot’ and it’s the work of two-time U.P. Poet Laureate Marty Achatz and features music by a father/son band called Streaking in Tongues.

The group has collaborated in the past with an album and book called Slow Dancing with Bigfoot. This newest event again includes Bigfoot but is more festive.

“His poetry is top-notch, anything you come across, but the bigfoot stuff is really unique and it’s a little zany, it’s a little out-there but it’s also from the heart,” said ICPL Head Librarian, Kelsey Boldt.

The event is Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the library. They’ll also be streaming the event live on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florence County Sheriff
Plane crashes in Florence County
Nicholas Millard is currently being lodged at the Gogebic County Jail.
30-year-old Pennsylvania man arraigned in Marenisco Township shooting
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Closure near Division Street along M-553 after serious crash near Marquette Mountain.
Marquette City Police investigating M-553 crash that killed a Marquette woman

Latest News

Highline Internet stake.
Delta County to get high-speed fiber internet
Julie LaMay (left), the Iron River CoVantage Branch Manager, presents the grant check to Margee...
Historic Iron County Hall awarded grant funds for repairs
Dribbling, shooting and passing are some of the skills campers will focus on
Iron Mountain Basketball Saturday youth camps return
Money
2021 in Review: Upper Michigan’s economy