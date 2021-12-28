Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library hosting ‘Christmas With Bigfoot’ Wednesday

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library has a truly unique music and poetry event. It’s called ‘Christmas With Bigfoot’ and it’s the work of two-time U.P. Poet Laureate Marty Achatz and features music by a father/son band called Streaking in Tongues.

The group has collaborated in the past with an album and book called Slow Dancing with Bigfoot. This newest event again includes Bigfoot but is more festive.

“His poetry is top-notch, anything you come across, but the bigfoot stuff is really unique and it’s a little zany, it’s a little out-there but it’s also from the heart,” said ICPL Head Librarian, Kelsey Boldt.

The event is Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the library. They’ll also be streaming the event live on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.