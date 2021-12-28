Iron Mountain Basketball Saturday youth camps return

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - After two years, Saturday Basketball Camps hosted by the Iron Mountain Boys Basketball Team makes its return.

Learning how to dribble, shoot and pass is at the top of the agenda during this year’s “Saturday Morning Basketball” camps in Iron Mountain. The coaches want to teach kids the fundamentals.

“We’ll talk about positioning, defense, the whole gambit of everything, along with having some fun,” said Harvey Johnson, Iron Mountain Boys Varsity Basketball Coach.

The camp is open to boys from Kindergarten through 8th-grade. Practices will be at the Izzo-Mariucci Center in Iron Mountain. Campers will be split up into age groups for targeted training.

“To get the right technique, they have to be able to handle the basketball so they can develop the right form,” said Rick Olds, Former Iron Mountain Basketball Coach.

A Marquette native, Olds moved to Iron Mountain in 1966, where he was hired as an elementary physical education teacher. He has coached basketball in iron mountain for 55 years.

Olds says he coached both Tom Izzo and Steve Mariucci when they were kids. The camp’s goal is to introduce basketball to the next generation of players.

“There are too many people sitting at home doing nothing. It’s a social dynamic, it’s being physically active and getting your body in shape,” Olds said.

Students on the varsity team will help coach too. Junior forward Joe Colavecchi says he learns as much from the camp as the kids do.

“I learn that I have to work on it too. I’ll be going through a drill and mess up on it and I know I have to do it over again,” Colavecchi said.

The coaches say not every kid can play like Steph Curry, they want to develop the best trait in each camper.

“You want to emulate yourself. You don’t want to emulate someone you see on tv. You want to work on what you’re best at and bring that about,” said Kyle Johnson, Iron Mountain Boys Varsity Assistant Coach.

Kyle Johnson is the son of head coach Harvey Johnson and the grandson of Rick Olds.

Sign-ups are at the door and the cost is $40 for all eight Saturday morning sessions. The first session starts on January 8. The remaining camp dates can be found on the Iron Mountain Public School’s Facebook page.

The Kindergarten through 4th-grade camp is from 9 a.m. CT until 10 a.m. CT. The 5th through 8th-grade camp is from 10 a.m. CT until 11:30 a.m. CT.

