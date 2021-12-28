Houghton Police investigate a flee and elude

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton Police Department reports they are investigating a flee and elude.

On Dec. 27 at approximately 5 a.m., two vehicles were reported stolen from Lake Linden. While out on patrol an officer from the Houghton Police Department located one of the vehicles on the Portage Lake Lift Bridge.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle on M26. The driver failed to stop and attempted to flee. After a brief pursuit, the driver lost control and left the roadway on Superior Road near Happapuro Road.

The driver of the vehicle, a juvenile from Lake Linden and a 21-year-old passenger from Calumet were arrested at the scene.

Assisting the Houghton Police were Hancock Police Department and MTU Public Safety and Police Services. No injuries were reported. No further information is being released at this time pending further investigation.

