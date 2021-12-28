Advertisement

Historic Iron County Hall awarded grant funds for repairs

The Bates Hall Preservation Society was awarded $121,300 from a CoVantage Cares Foundation Grant
Julie LaMay (left), the Iron River CoVantage Branch Manager, presents the grant check to Margee...
Julie LaMay (left), the Iron River CoVantage Branch Manager, presents the grant check to Margee Brennan (right), the Bates Hall Preservation Society Chairperson.(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BATES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A historic hall in Iron County is receiving money for repairs.

The Bates Hall Preservation Society was awarded over $121,000 for renovation. We first told you about the hall’s story in June.

Now, repairs can get underway. The preservation society raised over $60,000. A CoVantage Cares Foundation Grant matched the donations dollar-for-dollar.

“We got huge public support from the whole county. We got money from friends out of the county, and former residents who sent money who wanted to be a part of this because they have the memories,” said Margee Brennan, Bates Hall Preservation Society Chairperson.

Next month, engineers will survey the hall and will provide plans for renovations. Construction will begin in the spring.

