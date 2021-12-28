Hair salons booked months in advance

MARQUETTE & MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - After a year of pandemic-induced restrictions, hair salons have seen a big up tick in business this year.

With the New Year quickly approaching, two Marquette County salons are booked up. For most of Dec. 28, there has not been a single open seat at Salon Salon in downtown Marquette.

The hair, skin, and nail parlor says it has been swamped for most of 2021. “For the past year, it’s been pretty insane,” Salon Salon Stylist Heather Hoffman says. “It seems like it’s getting crazier and crazier.”

The beauty parlor says this has been great for business but has also affected its workers. “A lot of our stylists are coming in more just to kind of accommodate the regulars, at times it can lead to burnout,” Hoffman says.

Salon Salon is not alone. U.P. Hair Company says it’s been similarly booked. Even more so right before the New Year. “I think with people being off of work and having time off, the phone calls have really increased to get in for an appointment,” U.P. Hair Company Owner Barb Bahrman says.

Unless a client cancels, it’s unlikely you will be able to get a walk-in appointment at either salon any time soon. “What we kind of recommend for everyone here is pre-booking their next appointment when they check out,” Hoffman says. “A lot of people are actually booking out their several next appointments so that they’re all set for the next six months to even a year.”

If you are able to get in for an appointment at either salon, neither require masks. However, both places will accommodate guests if they feel safer wearing them. “If a client feels more comfortable with a mask, they are more than welcome to wear one, and if they prefer their stylist wear a mask, we also wear a mask,” Bahrman says.

For everyone’s safety, each salon recommends you reschedule your appointment if you feel sick.

