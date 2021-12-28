Few snow showers early Tuesday then turning widespread by afternoon

A frontal system brings a wintry mix of precipitation overnight in the eastern counties of Upper Michigan, while lake effect snow showers develop west in the Copper Country. Westerly winds gain strength overnight, with gusts over 30 mph possible through early Tuesday morning -- patchy blowing snow can lead to reduced road visibility for morning commuters in the west wind belts from the Copper Country to the eastern counties. Snow showers taper off Tuesday midday, a brief reprieve until the afternoon when a Central Plains-based system brings widespread snow showers through Wednesday morning.

Click here for the latest alerts from the National Weather Service, including Winter Storm Warnings.

2nd Half of the Week: High pressure provides a midweek break from the snow until Thursday afternoon from another Central Plains-based system. Then, the tail end of a Northern Plains system brings scattered snow shower chances on New Year’s Eve, followed by north wind belt-based lake effect snow during New Year’s weekend.

Tuesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with few morning snow showers in the west wind belts, then afternoon snow becoming widespread by the evening

>Highs: Upper 20s to Mid 30s (warmer south)

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers early then diminishing in the afternoon; breezy

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers by midday

>Highs: 20s

Friday, New Year’s Eve: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening

>Highs: 20

Saturday, New Year’s Day: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; windy

>Highs: 20

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the north wind belts; blustery with below seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 10s

Monday: Partly cloudy early then mostly cloudy in the afternoon with scattered snow showers

>Highs: 20

