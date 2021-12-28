Delta County to get high-speed fiber internet

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Highline Internet is connecting Delta County in a whole new way.

“We know there’s a high anticipation for the people in Delta County because it solves the problem of connectivity to the severely underserved community,” said Bethany Leiter, community relations manager for Highland Internet.

The company is bringing fiber internet to the more rural parts of the county for the very first time.

“I think that living in a rural area, that was just the price that we paid. We had bad Internet.”

Highline’s fiber internet runs underground, meaning you don’t have to worry about weather conditions impacting your connections. All internet is 1000 Mbps.

“What that means is that you can connect anything you want and not have a problem,” said Leiter.

Leiter is from Bark River and says high-speed internet is something she thought she’d never have.

“I live on a dirt road out in the middle of nowhere and that means now I can work from home whereas before it was a struggle,” she said.

Highline began installing fiber internet in the summer but winter has the process delayed. The Michigan-based company hopes to spread to other counties and serve 50,000 homes in the U.P.

“This is changing everything about technology and rural living,” said Leiter.

Highline Internet says it will serve more than 4,500 homes in Delta County. To see if Highline Internet can serve your home, visit their website or call 1-888-212-0054.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.