2021 in Review: Upper Michigan’s economy

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - 2021 started with quiet restaurants bound by capacity limits and curfews.

Pandemic-induced restrictions caused frustrations for business owners.

Including Café Rosetta in Calumet, which refused to comply with state orders and was shut down and fined by the court. The café eventually was allowed to reopen in March.

June brought relief for all business owners. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state health officials announced all COVID-19 restrictions would be lifted.

“You have shown grit and that is why we are able to stand here today and rescind our broad epidemic orders,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Former MDHHS Director in June.

What followed was high demand, but a lack of employees.

“To have your sales up so much, but you can’t find workers is unbelievable,” said Bryan French, Aubree’s Pizzera & Grill Owner in Sept.

Employee shortages led to a long-time U.P. news outlet, The Munising News, closing its doors after 125 years.

“The reason we are closing is we can’t hire staff. That is the only reason,” said Willie Peterson, The Munising News Former Owner in March. “Business is good.”

Many business owners hoped workers would come when federal aid ended. On Sept. 4, the money stopped but for many, employee shortages did not.

Another problem: supply chain issues, including jammed up ports and a lack of truck drivers. As we enter 2022, many experts say it will likely last.

Locally, our weather experienced shortages, with little snow on the slopes even into February. However, outdoor activities were back after being shut down early in 2020.

But COVID concerns still led to the cancellation of winter U.P. staples, like the UP200 and Pine Mountain ski jumps.

In the summer, Fourth of July celebrations returned. Locals and tourists flocked to U.P. parks. Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore continued to see record visitation.

The summer also brought the return of Ore to Shore, Haborfest and other summer favorites.

This winter, you showed your generosity again. More than $52,000 and 97,000 pounds of food was donated to help feed a hungry neighbor. This time, for the 40th TV6 Canathon.

2021 also brought a significant increase in home buyers to Marquette County. This led to a lack of inventory and a daring task for first-time buyers.

“I think it’s a real challenge for those starter buyers who potentially do not have a lot of down payment,” said Stephanie Jones, Select Reality Agent in March.

As we near 2022, the Marquette City Commission is still searching for solutions to the remaining affordable housing issue.

The U.P. also saw plenty of economic development. Dickinson County Healthcare System agreed to become a part of Marshfield Clinic Health System. UPHS-Marquette and the NMU Foundation reached an agreement that could redevelop the old hospital property.

At founders landing in Marquette, a busy year of construction continued. A new Fairfield Inn celebrated its grand opening. Plus, new townhouses and a pier project were approved.

In downtown Marquette, plans for a new hotel, apartments and parking garage were proposed.

While plans were finalized for a new $5 million pier project in Houghton. A busy year for the U.P.’s economy with another active year seeming likely in 2022.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.