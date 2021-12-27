System snow today as we’re back to an active pattern

Wet snow will continue to move in becoming widespread by midmorning as an area of low-pressure tracks across the U.P.

This afternoon snow will mix with freezing drizzle as temperatures will reach the low to near mid-30s. Roads will be slippery!

Winter Weather Advisories will remain in effect today as we’ll end up with 3-6″ of snow and locally higher amounts in the Keweenaw.

Also, plan for blowing snow in the Keweenaw as winds will gust near 40mph there. The pattern stays active with another round

of widespread snow tomorrow night into Wednesday. A cold snap comes for this weekend with temperatures mainly in the teens.

There are hints of a system bringing snow this weekend. However, models are not in agreeance with this system. Stay tuned for updates!

Today: Widespread snow and blustery

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Tuesday: Cloudy with evening snow

>Highs: Mid 20s inland, low 30s along the shorelines

Wednesday: Morning snow

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the evening

>Highs: Upper teens to low 20s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with evening snow showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: Upper teens to low 20s

Sunday: Colder conditions with a chance for light snow

>Highs: Mid to upper teens

