Advertisement

System snow today as we’re back to an active pattern

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wet snow will continue to move in becoming widespread by midmorning as an area of low-pressure tracks across the U.P.

This afternoon snow will mix with freezing drizzle as temperatures will reach the low to near mid-30s. Roads will be slippery!

Winter Weather Advisories will remain in effect today as we’ll end up with 3-6″ of snow and locally higher amounts in the Keweenaw.

Also, plan for blowing snow in the Keweenaw as winds will gust near 40mph there. The pattern stays active with another round

of widespread snow tomorrow night into Wednesday. A cold snap comes for this weekend with temperatures mainly in the teens.

There are hints of a system bringing snow this weekend. However, models are not in agreeance with this system. Stay tuned for updates!

Today: Widespread snow and blustery

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Tuesday: Cloudy with evening snow

>Highs: Mid 20s inland, low 30s along the shorelines

Wednesday: Morning snow

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the evening

>Highs: Upper teens to low 20s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with evening snow showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: Upper teens to low 20s

Sunday: Colder conditions with a chance for light snow

>Highs: Mid to upper teens

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSP
MSP, Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office investigating a deadly shooting at a cabin in Marenisco Twp.
Closure near Division Street along M-553 after serious crash near Marquette Mountain.
Marquette City Police investigating M-553 crash that killed a Marquette woman
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses threat of omicron in first COVID update in months
Governor Whitmer issues statement on emergency response team heading to Michigan amid Omicron surge
This photo combo shows from top left, Kaleb Franks, Brandon Caserta, Adam Dean Fox, and bottom...
Whitmer kidnapping plot defense seeks to dismiss indictment
Appeal by former police chief against city manager rejected
Former Iron River Police Chief’s court appeal is denied

Latest News

Snow on the horizon
Snow on the horizon before New Years’
Snow event after the holidays
Snowy precip after the holidays
rain
More wintry precip leading to the holiday
Wintry mix ahead
Wintry mix ahead with snow next week