Snowfall slams Houghton County roads

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Renewed snowfall in Houghton County and parts of the Keweenaw are making for slick conditions after a mild holiday weekend.

The Houghton County Road Commission says roads are extra slippery right now.

Plow drivers are focusing on plowing and sanding primary roads.

As crews continue to work, some back roads in the area may not be reached until Tuesday morning.

“It is starting to drift, there’s a little mixture of rain and icy spots,” said Houghton County Road Commission Superintendent Keith Jenich Jr. “We just ask [residents to] don’t park on the road so we can clear the snow properly and don’t push your snow across the road.”

The road commission thanks everyone for their patience while drivers clear snow.

