Advertisement

Snow on the horizon before New Years’

By Cameron Chinn
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Snow will be moving into tonight impacting the morning commute tomorrow for many of us. The snow will last for the majority of Monday and will subside by the late afternoon hours. There’s not much break between then as another front will move in bringing in a similar amount of snow. If you have any plans for the upcoming New Years’ be sure to plan ahead and keep an eye on roads as they could be slushy throughout the week.

>Highs: Mid to Upper 20s

Monday: Widespread snow until the late afternoon

>Highs: Low to Mid 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy as snow moves in the evening hours

>Highs: Mid to Low 20s

Wednesday: Snow diminishing by the morning hours; mostly cloudy

>Highs: Mid 20s

Thursday: Partly sunny as temps decrease throughout the day

>Highs: High teens to Low 20s

New Years Eve: Mostly cloudy with chance snow; cold

>Highs: Low 20s

New Years Day: Mostly cloudy conditions; around seasonal temps

>Highs: 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSP
MSP, Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office investigating a deadly shooting at a cabin in Marenisco Twp.
Closure near Division Street along M-553 after serious crash near Marquette Mountain.
Marquette City Police investigating M-553 crash that killed a Marquette woman
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses threat of omicron in first COVID update in months
Governor Whitmer issues statement on emergency response team heading to Michigan amid Omicron surge
Appeal by former police chief against city manager rejected
Former Iron River Police Chief’s court appeal is denied
Church service at Bethel Lutheran in Ishpeming
Churches hold special Christmas Eve services across U.P.

Latest News

Snow event after the holidays
Snowy precip after the holidays
rain
More wintry precip leading to the holiday
Wintry mix ahead
Wintry mix ahead with snow next week
snow
A wintry mix to impact holiday travel