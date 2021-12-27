Snow on the horizon before New Years’

Snow will be moving into tonight impacting the morning commute tomorrow for many of us. The snow will last for the majority of Monday and will subside by the late afternoon hours. There’s not much break between then as another front will move in bringing in a similar amount of snow. If you have any plans for the upcoming New Years’ be sure to plan ahead and keep an eye on roads as they could be slushy throughout the week.

>Highs: Mid to Upper 20s

Monday: Widespread snow until the late afternoon

>Highs: Low to Mid 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy as snow moves in the evening hours

>Highs: Mid to Low 20s

Wednesday: Snow diminishing by the morning hours; mostly cloudy

>Highs: Mid 20s

Thursday: Partly sunny as temps decrease throughout the day

>Highs: High teens to Low 20s

New Years Eve: Mostly cloudy with chance snow; cold

>Highs: Low 20s

New Years Day: Mostly cloudy conditions; around seasonal temps

>Highs: 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.