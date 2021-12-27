Advertisement

Ski Brule opens all runs for snow season

The resort will also hold special events through Jan. 2.
Skiers go down the practice hill at Ski Brule
By Vinny La Via
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - All of the slopes at one of the U.P.’s most popular ski resorts are now open.

Hundreds of skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes in Iron County to kick off the snow season at Ski Brule. Families from Upper Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Ohio and more gathered at the resort for its first day fully open this winter.

“We came up for the holidays, spent Christmas over in the chalets, and have been playing in the snow ever since,” Iron Mountain Native and Green Bay, Wisc. Resident Rachel Malmquist says. “I’ve skied, I think I’ve hit almost every run so far today.”

Malmquist says there is no place she would rather be for the holidays than skiing down one of the mountain’s many runs. “Brule’s kind of a little chunk of home for me,” she says. “Any time I can get to come play on the hill, I’m here.”

The resort’s 17 hills, spanning 500 vertical feet, with the longest-running one mile, are operating from now until April, or when wintry conditions diminish. Brule isn’t just opening its runs either. The Homestead Lodge, its mid-mountain restaurant and bar, is also up and running.

The historic building plans to host its BBQ dinner on Dec. 28, Dec. 30, and Jan. 1 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. “It’s so much fun,” Ski Brule Operations Manager Jessica Polich says. “[The lodge] was built back in the 1800s, [it’s] very unique. [We offer] a free sleigh ride there plus all you can eat dinner.”

If you want to try something other than skiing or snowboarding, the resort has more to offer. “On Monday, [Dec. 27] our Whitewater Snow Tubing Park will open, it’ll be open every day now through [Jan. 2.] from 1:00 [p.m.] until 3:00 [p.m.],” Polich says.

Brule plans to open its fat tire bike, cross country ski, and snowshoe trails once it gets more snow. But if you’re visiting to ski or snowboard, the mountain will light up Lower Sunrise, Rapids, Bunny, and Bambi trails when it gets dark. “Night skiing also begins on [Dec. 27] and it will run every night through [Jan. 1] from 4:30 [p.m.] until 7:30 [p.m],” Polich says.

Brule will also host a New Year’s Eve prime rib dinner on Dec. 31 at its main lodge from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., followed by fireworks at 9:00 p.m.

Right now, lodging at Brule is fully booked. But Polich says the resort is currently referring guests to other hotels in the area if they plan on an extended stay at the resort.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

