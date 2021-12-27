The Ryan Report - December 26, 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan shares a conversation with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer about the pandemic and the year of 2021.

The two discuss the challenges of getting a booster shot scheduled and why Michigan investing more in public safety.

In his closing thoughts, Ryan reflects back on the year 2021 as a whole.

Check out Part 1 of the interview above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

