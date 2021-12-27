Advertisement

Plane crashes in Florence County

Two people were in the plane at the time of the crash, both remain in hospital
Florence County Sheriff
Florence County Sheriff
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:06 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WLUC) - An investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration is underway after a plane crash in Florence County, Wisconsin Christmas morning.

The crash happened near Menominee River Road in Spread Eagle.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office says two people were taken to Dickinson County Memorial Hospital.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

Very little information is being released right now... we’ll continue to update this story on-air and on the web as information is released.

