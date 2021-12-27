Advertisement

Packers honor US Marine Jack Zimmerman for Operation Fan Mail

U.S. Marine Jack Zimmerman honored at Packers v. Browns game on Saturday for Operation Fan Mail...
U.S. Marine Jack Zimmerman honored at Packers v. Browns game on Saturday for Operation Fan Mail with his girlfriend Brittani Spigarelli.(Green Bay Packers)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUC) - The Green Bay Packers and WPS Health Solutions paid special tribute to U.S. Marine Jack Zimmerman during Saturday’s game against the Browns for ‘Operation Fan Mail.’

Operation Fan Mail, the program that recognizes military families and veterans at each Packers home game, is marking its 15th season in 2021.

Zimmerman, originally from Kingsford, Mich., joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 2019. He was present during the Aug. 26, 2021, troop evacuation in Kabul, Afghanistan. Working at the Abbey Gate to the Hamid Karzai International Airport, he was among the military personnel who were attacked by a suicide bomber wearing a 25-pound explosive vest.

Zimmerman was hit with shrapnel and shot at by gunmen, yet he carried and assisted others who were wounded or killed in action. Three of his friends were among the 13 U.S. service members and 60 Afghans killed in the attack. They were David Espinoza, Kareem Nikoui, and Zimmerman’s roommate, Rylee McCollum.

Zimmerman was awarded the Purple Heart for his injuries and he is currently stationed at Camp Pendleton in San Diego.

In his nomination essay, Zimmerman’s older brother, Zachary Zimmerman, said, “I think being recognized for his brave and selfless actions will help him understand how much of a hero he is.”

The Zimmermans are lifelong Packers fans and they attended Saturday’s game with many of their family members.

Operation Fan Mail, which debuted in 2007, is designed to honor families with a member who is on active duty, or a member who is a veteran. The family member can be a spouse, mother, father, son, daughter or sibling. The Packers and WPS Health Solutions will host a family or group at each 2021 home game and recognize them on the video board during pregame activities. A total of 145 individuals, families or groups have been recognized through the program thus far.

To choose families, the Packers and WPS Health Solutions are asking interested families, or friends of eligible families, to submit an essay, 500 words or less, on why a particular fan should be saluted next season. Essays can be sent to Operation Fan Mail, P.O. Box 10628, Green Bay, WI, 54307-0628 or online at packers.com/lambeau-field/operation-fan-mail.

In addition to being recognized on-field prior to the game, selected families will receive four tickets to the game and a $150 Packers Pro Shop gift card courtesy of WPS Health Solutions.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Millard is currently being lodged at the Gogebic County Jail.
30-year-old Pennsylvania man arraigned in Marenisco Township shooting
Closure near Division Street along M-553 after serious crash near Marquette Mountain.
Marquette City Police investigating M-553 crash that killed a Marquette woman
This photo combo shows from top left, Kaleb Franks, Brandon Caserta, Adam Dean Fox, and bottom...
Whitmer kidnapping plot defense seeks to dismiss indictment
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses threat of omicron in first COVID update in months
Governor Whitmer issues statement on emergency response team heading to Michigan amid Omicron surge
Appeal by former police chief against city manager rejected
Former Iron River Police Chief’s court appeal is denied

Latest News

Florence County Sheriff
Plane crashes in Florence County
The lodge at Keyes Peak Ski Hill
Keyes Peak opens ski hills for holiday break
Skiers go down the practice hill at Ski Brule
Ski Brule opens all runs for snow season
Objective is to make its elderly friends not feel alone on Christmas
Little Brothers distributes Christmas dinner to its elderly friends in Calumet