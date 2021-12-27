Advertisement

Lucy Hill in Negaunee open for luge

A young man sliding down the luge hill
A young man sliding down the luge hill(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lucy Hill in Negaunee is now open for Luge. The U.P. Luge Club opening up Sunday for the first time this winter. They offer public trial sliding for those interested in trying the sport.

A family from Texas was sliding Monday afternoon. Currently members of the US Natural Track Team are over seas competing in the World Cup. Club members say they try to get the word out about luge every year.

“Our club kind of serves two purposes, one is to have the athletes train here to compete in the world cup series but the other is to get the word out there that this is a fun sport, it’s family oriented and kid oriented, we’ve even had 85-year-olds out here trying it,” said Laura Farnsworth, Treasurer for the U.P. Luge Club.

The hill is open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this week After the new year, public sliding is available Fridays and Saturdays. Reserving a spot online is the best way to sign up.

