A look back on 2021 health care

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - 2021 began a little brighter than the last year, with the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Upper Michigan health departments reported high numbers of doses given, including 9,300 in a week from the LMAS District Health Department.

By February, Michigan gave 1M doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. In early March, people lined up at the Marquette County Health Department clinic at NMU, where National Guardsmen administered the vaccine.

By April 19, half of U.S. adults were vaccinated, including Governor Whitmer, who urged Michiganders to follow.

“It’s essential that we all get vaccinated so we can get that normalcy, we can hug one another, get back to work, make sure our kids stay in school and are able to play sports and be together again,” she said.

Following the May approval of vaccines for everyone 12 and up, COVID restrictions were lifted in June and with them, spirits, as the pandemic appeared to waiver.

But by early August, the delta variant was found in five U.P. counties. As the delta variant spread, health officials urged communities to get their COVID and flu shots.

Booster shots became available in October, but hospitals were still maxed out. Nurses at the UPHS Marquette and Portage rallied to bring awareness to their situation.

“We are overworked, there’s many times that the nurses are working 18-hour shifts,” said Kendra Benson, an RN at UP Health System-Portage.

Hospital staff across the U.P. bore signs and shouted slogans, the message the same - “we’re understaffed, we’re tired, and we need help.” As always, the U.P. was there to show support for their health care workers.

“They are heroes. They really are heroes,” said Matt Krause, Aspirus Keweenaw CAO.

In October, the Pfizer vaccine was approved for everyone five and older. But not without conflict, as COVID protocol for children remained controversial.

While some had been in favor of masking and were first in line to get their children vaccinated, other parents took to sidewalks outside schools and health departments, protesting for the right to choose.

Then, news of another variant began to spread. Earlier this month, the omicron variant began popping up across states, including Michigan.

Now, health professionals prepare for another year of fighting covid, strongly advising vaccines as experts search for new solutions – like the oral antibiotic treatment approved by the FDA just last week.

As a new year approaches, it begs the question: what more can await on the health horizon in 2022?

