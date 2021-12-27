Advertisement

Keyes Peak opens ski hills for holiday break

The lodge aims to give students a place to play outside during their time off.
The lodge at Keyes Peak Ski Hill
By Vinny La Via
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Wisc. (WLUC) - If you’re looking for somewhere to ski this winter, you have options.

Keyes Peak Ski Hill in Florence, Wisconsin is open now until Jan. 2.

The lodge offers five ski and snowboard runs, winter disc golf, hiking, and snowshoeing. Food and drink are served inside. One volunteer says he enjoys giving students a place to play outside over break.

“Just to see all the kids, they’re having fun, smiling doing it, and getting outdoors,” Keyes Peak Ski Hill Volunteer Fred Erwin says. “Remember, we got to get people outside, so that’s a big plus for us.”

Keyes Peak is open from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. from Dec. 27 through Dec. 30 and Jan. 1. Hours are 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Dec. 31 and 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Jan. 2. The lodge plans to host its uphill truck drag races in March.

