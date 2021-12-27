Iron Bay Restaurant hosting NYE party

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Bay Restaurant in Marquette is preparing for a New Year’s Eve party. The theme is the roaring 20′s and they’ll have a 20′s themed three course meal, prohibition era cocktails, a costume contest, live music and trivia.

The managers of Iron Bay say after a year of shut down events, they’re pulling out all the stops for this new year’s celebration.

“We’re going to have a costume contest, we’re going to have some interactive trivia, there’s going to be tons of prizes going around and it’s going to be a blast, I’m really excited to see who shows up, it’s going to be very thematic, very historically accurate, it’s going to be such a great party,” said Iron Bay Front of House Manager Shannon Johnson.

The party is from 8:30 to 11:30 at night on New Year’s Eve. Tickets are $75.

