Getz’s and Target see increased shopping and returns over holidays

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - With the Christmas weekend over, many are now returning to the stores.

Some looking for fresh sales, others returning or exchanging items. From Dec. 19 to Dec. 24, U.S. Highway 41 saw an influx of traffic as holiday shoppers flocked to retailers along their stretch of highway. For vendors like Target, it’s been a jam-packed holiday season.

“Shopping has been extremely busy here over the last month,” Target General Merchandise Executive Team Lead Andrew Skogland said. “Between in-store and our online pick-ups we do.”

Bloomberg says nationwide, Target saw a roughly 10% increase in sales during Nov. 2021 compared to 2020. The retailer also saw around a 12% increase in in-store visits from Nov. 1 to Dec. 6. Target in Marquette Township says this trend has affected its workers.

“[We’ve definitely had] longer hours,” Skogland says. “Any time you’re in a busier season, there’s going to be a little bit more stress, but our team has done a fantastic job.”

Target says returns at its store have been normal for the holidays so far. Like Target, Getz’s in Downtown Marquette has been swamped for the holidays.

“It’s been busy every day,” Getz’s Store Manager Todd Keough says. “There hasn’t been any down days. Even [Dec. 26], the day after Christmas was super busy.”

Unlike Target, Getz’s is noticing an increase in returns for items like boots, gloves, mittens, and more. “Yesterday [and] today’s [we’ve had] quite a few returns,” Keough said. “A lot of exchanges, because one brand, Stormy Kromer hats, you know it’s sometimes tough to guess sizes.”

If you need to return an item to either store, they both encourage customers to bring their item to the customer service desk. Just ensure you have the receipt, and that the item isn’t defective.

