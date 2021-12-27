Advertisement

First responders on scene of plane crash in Arkansas

Search and rescue crews line a Sharp County Road searching for a plane crash.
Search and rescue crews line a Sharp County Road searching for a plane crash.(KAIT)
By Chris Carter and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHARP Co., Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – First responders are searching for a plane that was reported to have crashed Sunday evening in Arkansas.

Fulton County Sheriff Al Roork, whose agency is assisting with the search, told KAIT8 that crews have not been able to locate the wreckage because of fog and nightfall, but witnesses have reported the plane went down near Nine Mile Road and Slick Rock Road in rural Sharp County.

Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts said multiple agencies are responding. He did not know the type of plane that crashed or details about those who were on board.

Roork said crews are searching on foot and in the air for the wreckage. A KAIT8 reporter at the scene saw several search and rescue crews along Nine Mile Road.

A cause of the crash is not known at this time, but Counts said there was heavy fog throughout the area.

