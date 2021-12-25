Operation Great Christmas dinner at Up North Lodge

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Up North Lodge hosted a dinner today for their project called “Operation Great Christmas”.

The feast included all the typical fixings like turkey, ham, stuffing, and pie. The project has been a success as over 75 families were able to pick out donated toys yesterday and the group was able to reach their goal of 650 people fed today.

“As it wraps up you can absolutely put it on your calendar for next year it’ll be at the same time, the same place right here at the Up North Lodge. They have graciously donated the use of their facility, which is so amazing, it’s such a beautiful location and we’re excited to be a part of it,” lead elf Jesie Melchiori said. She says the ultimate goal for next year is to feed 750 people of the community.

