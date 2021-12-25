Little Brothers distributes Christmas dinner to its elderly friends in Calumet

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Chris Green has volunteered with Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly’s Upper Michigan Chapter for about 30 years. For the third straight Christmas, he gave a warm meal to his forever friend, Jerry Mars.

“He lives in a house by himself (that he built),” said Green. “If it wasn’t for Little Brothers, no one would be visiting him or even calling him on Christmas Day.”

Jerry is 85-years-old and has no immediate family in the Upper Peninsula. Green and his wife Abbey visit Jerry every week just to see how he is doing.

“They mean so much to me,” Jerry stated. “What else do I have? They’re the only friends I have. They’re friends of the elderly.”

Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly distributing Christmas dinner (WLUC)

Jerry’s bag contained a tray of turkey, mashed potatoes, other sides, and a dessert plate. His meal was one of at least 125 delivered by more than a dozen volunteers from CLK Schools.

“You knock on a door with this bag of flowers, candy, and a hot home-cooked dinner, it lights up a household someplace,” said Lead Volunteer Michael Lydon.

For Jerry, he had one word to describe his friend’s gift.

“It’s unbelievable,” he said. “It very much means a lot.”

Green calls this holiday tradition satisfying.

“To know that you’re bringing joy to someone, especially on Christmas Day, you can’t beat that,” he said.

Green says the lesson that comes out of this is a small act of kindness, such as delivering a holiday meal, can never make people like Jerry feel alone on Christmas.

