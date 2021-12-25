Advertisement

Little Brothers distributes Christmas dinner to its elderly friends in Calumet

The objective is to make sure the elderly do not feel alone during the holiday
Objective is to make its elderly friends not feel alone on Christmas
Objective is to make its elderly friends not feel alone on Christmas(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Chris Green has volunteered with Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly’s Upper Michigan Chapter for about 30 years. For the third straight Christmas, he gave a warm meal to his forever friend, Jerry Mars.

“He lives in a house by himself (that he built),” said Green. “If it wasn’t for Little Brothers, no one would be visiting him or even calling him on Christmas Day.”

Jerry is 85-years-old and has no immediate family in the Upper Peninsula. Green and his wife Abbey visit Jerry every week just to see how he is doing.

“They mean so much to me,” Jerry stated. “What else do I have? They’re the only friends I have. They’re friends of the elderly.”

Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly distributing Christmas dinner
Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly distributing Christmas dinner(WLUC)

Jerry’s bag contained a tray of turkey, mashed potatoes, other sides, and a dessert plate. His meal was one of at least 125 delivered by more than a dozen volunteers from CLK Schools.

“You knock on a door with this bag of flowers, candy, and a hot home-cooked dinner, it lights up a household someplace,” said Lead Volunteer Michael Lydon.

For Jerry, he had one word to describe his friend’s gift.

“It’s unbelievable,” he said. “It very much means a lot.”

Green calls this holiday tradition satisfying.

“To know that you’re bringing joy to someone, especially on Christmas Day, you can’t beat that,” he said.

Green says the lesson that comes out of this is a small act of kindness, such as delivering a holiday meal, can never make people like Jerry feel alone on Christmas.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closure near Division Street along M-553 after serious crash near Marquette Mountain.
Marquette City Police investigating M-553 crash that killed a Marquette woman
MSP
MSP, Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office investigating a deadly shooting at a cabin in Marenisco Twp.
A multi-vehicle crash closed portions of Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin on Thursday, Dec....
Icy conditions cause dozens of crashes, closures of Wis. interstate
A ferry bound for Mackinac Island
Amazon releases video highlighting delivery efforts to reach Mackinac Island
The remains of the Lemerand Family's mobile home in Wells township
UPDATE: Wells Township family ‘at a loss’ after morning fire destroys home

Latest News

FILE - Alex Jones, left, attends a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save...
Alex Jones’ wife arrested on domestic violence charge
Operation Great Christmas
Operation Great Christmas dinner at Up North Lodge
Ishpeming Community Dinner
Hundreds fed at Ishpeming community Christmas dinner
Church service at Bethel Lutheran in Ishpeming
Churches hold special Christmas Eve services across U.P.