Advertisement

Hundreds fed at Ishpeming community Christmas dinner

Some community members also showed up to dine in for dinner
Ishpeming Community Dinner
Ishpeming Community Dinner(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A free community dinner was held at the Ishpeming Elks Lodge for Christmas day.

The event was open to any community member for dine-in, delivery, or take-out. Ham, potatoes, cranberry sauce, and more were on the menu today. According to the event coordinator, Dawn Lambert, around 800 meals were delivered today. Lambert also said that the Christmas dinner isn’t just about the typical Christmas celebrations.

“To me, the community Christmas dinner is not just about nourishment, it’s about fellowship and coming together on Christmas Day, it’s not about gifts under the tree, it’s about being with other people and making it a holiday,” she said. She is now looking forward to seeing the community at the next Christmas dinner next year.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closure near Division Street along M-553 after serious crash near Marquette Mountain.
Marquette City Police investigating M-553 crash that killed a Marquette woman
MSP
MSP, Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office investigating a deadly shooting at a cabin in Marenisco Twp.
A multi-vehicle crash closed portions of Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin on Thursday, Dec....
Icy conditions cause dozens of crashes, closures of Wis. interstate
A ferry bound for Mackinac Island
Amazon releases video highlighting delivery efforts to reach Mackinac Island
Hosts and guests are advised to remain cautious and safe
U.P. health professionals explain guidance on safe holiday gatherings

Latest News

Operation Great Christmas
Operation Great Christmas dinner at Up North Lodge
Church service at Bethel Lutheran in Ishpeming
Churches hold special Christmas Eve services across U.P.
Irontown Pasties
Irontown Pasties sees Christmas bump in business
Gifts set up inside the Up North Lodge on Christmas Eve
Operation Great Christmas helps bring community together at Up North Lodge