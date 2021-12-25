Hundreds fed at Ishpeming community Christmas dinner

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A free community dinner was held at the Ishpeming Elks Lodge for Christmas day.

The event was open to any community member for dine-in, delivery, or take-out. Ham, potatoes, cranberry sauce, and more were on the menu today. According to the event coordinator, Dawn Lambert, around 800 meals were delivered today. Lambert also said that the Christmas dinner isn’t just about the typical Christmas celebrations.

“To me, the community Christmas dinner is not just about nourishment, it’s about fellowship and coming together on Christmas Day, it’s not about gifts under the tree, it’s about being with other people and making it a holiday,” she said. She is now looking forward to seeing the community at the next Christmas dinner next year.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.