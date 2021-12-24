Wintry mix ahead with snow next week

As we get closer to Christmas Eve the wintry mix we will experience will impact our central and eastern counties throughout the day. Christmas day is showing chances of snow in our western and central counties but is not looking to have any lasting impacts.

We do have a chance to see some snow early next week, timing is still rough and the details could change when it comes to our region, so stay updated.

>Highs: Western counties Mid to upper 20s with 30s in eastern counties

Friday: Wintry mix in afternoon; mostly cloudy by night

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Saturday: Scattered snow showers in west and central counties; mild temperatures

>Highs: Upper 20s to Low 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy as snow chances increase into the night hours

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Monday: Widespread snow chances throughout day

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy as temperatures return to more seasonal temps

>Highs: Mid 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy conditions

>Highs: Mid 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy conditions

