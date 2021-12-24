Advertisement

Travel Marquette kicks off series of laser light shows on lower harbor ore dock

The Lower Harbor Ore Dock lit up with lasers as the snow falls
The Lower Harbor Ore Dock lit up with lasers as the snow falls(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday night Travel Marquette hosted the first of a series of laser light shows on the Ore Dock in Marquette’s Lower Harbor. The shows are done by Precision Lasers, run by an Escanaba native and his wife.

The show features a number of Christmas themed characters including Santa, reindeer and snowmen. Travel Marquette’s Executive Director, Susan Estler, says it’s a chance for residents and visitors to see something they can’t see anywhere else.

“No, I really don’t think you can see anything like this anywhere else, especially with using the ore dock as the backdrop, I think everybody is just going to be blown away once they get to see everything going live and we’ll be changing the show each week,” Estler said.

The first winter laser light display continued Thursday night until 9 p.m. The next one runs on Christmas Eve and Christmas day from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses threat of omicron in first COVID update in months
Governor Whitmer issues statement on emergency response team heading to Michigan amid Omicron surge
MQT. Planning site
Marquette Planning Commission approves site plan for new auto-parts store
A multi-vehicle crash closed portions of Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin on Thursday, Dec....
Icy conditions cause dozens of crashes, closures of Wis. interstate
The remains of the Lemerand Family's mobile home in Wells township
UPDATE: Wells Township family ‘at a loss’ after morning fire destroys home
Downtown Negaunee recognized by National Register of Historic Places
Gov. Whitmer announces 2 UP downtowns gain historic designation

Latest News

Closure near Division Street along M-553 after serious crash near Marquette Mountain.
Marquette City Police, multiple fire agencies investigating ‘serious crash’ near Marquette Mountain, close portion of highway
Guests and Volunteers from Room at the Inn
Room at the Inn guests and volunteers take to the streets for Christmas Caroling
A ferry bound for Mackinac Island
Amazon releases video highlighting delivery efforts to reach Mackinac Island
Santa Claus greets children two nights before Christmas in Downtown Ishpeming.
Ishpeming Santa House opens doors to kids two nights before Christmas