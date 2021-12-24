Travel Marquette kicks off series of laser light shows on lower harbor ore dock

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday night Travel Marquette hosted the first of a series of laser light shows on the Ore Dock in Marquette’s Lower Harbor. The shows are done by Precision Lasers, run by an Escanaba native and his wife.

The show features a number of Christmas themed characters including Santa, reindeer and snowmen. Travel Marquette’s Executive Director, Susan Estler, says it’s a chance for residents and visitors to see something they can’t see anywhere else.

“No, I really don’t think you can see anything like this anywhere else, especially with using the ore dock as the backdrop, I think everybody is just going to be blown away once they get to see everything going live and we’ll be changing the show each week,” Estler said.

The first winter laser light display continued Thursday night until 9 p.m. The next one runs on Christmas Eve and Christmas day from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.