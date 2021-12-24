Superiorland Kiwanis Club of Marquette serves Community Christmas Eve Dinner

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - ‘Twas the day before Christmas, and volunteers could be seen. They gave out holiday meals to members of the community.

For at least 30 years, the Superiorland Kiwanis Club of Marquette has been serving dinner on Christmas. This year, members decided to change things up.

“We’ve switched it to Christmas Eve so that we can still provide a wonderful meal to the public,” said club member Neal Crothers. “But, {it is} also so that all of the volunteers can spend time on Christmas with their families.”

Club members and other volunteers gathered at The Salvation Army of Marquette County, serving turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn, and of course, pie.

Neal’s wife Carolyn says it was “rewarding” to help out during the most wonderful time of the year.

“Christmas is the season of giving and helping others,” she said. “I was raised by my parents to help others, and this is a good way to do that.”

At least 450 meals were put together and sent out. Because of COVID-19, the club had to once again distribute the food through either pickup or delivery. Volunteers called this year’s dinner more important.

“A lot of people are afraid to go out and not comfortable even meeting with their families because you don’t know if things are going to spread,” Carolyn said.

Neal says the ability to fulfill the need in the community makes the effort more special.

“We get a lot of gratification out of doing it,” he stated. “But most of all, we get a lot of smiles, and those smiles make it all well worth it.”

Neal thanks all of the club members who volunteered to distribute the holiday meals. The club hopes to have dinner in-person next Christmas Eve.

