Advertisement

Superiorland Kiwanis Club of Marquette serves Community Christmas Eve Dinner

At least 450 meals were distributed from The Salvation Army of Marquette County through pickup and delivery
At least 450 meals were distributed through pickup and delivery
At least 450 meals were distributed through pickup and delivery(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - ‘Twas the day before Christmas, and volunteers could be seen. They gave out holiday meals to members of the community.

For at least 30 years, the Superiorland Kiwanis Club of Marquette has been serving dinner on Christmas. This year, members decided to change things up.

“We’ve switched it to Christmas Eve so that we can still provide a wonderful meal to the public,” said club member Neal Crothers. “But, {it is} also so that all of the volunteers can spend time on Christmas with their families.”

Club members and other volunteers gathered at The Salvation Army of Marquette County, serving turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn, and of course, pie.

Neal’s wife Carolyn says it was “rewarding” to help out during the most wonderful time of the year.

“Christmas is the season of giving and helping others,” she said. “I was raised by my parents to help others, and this is a good way to do that.”

At least 450 meals were put together and sent out. Because of COVID-19, the club had to once again distribute the food through either pickup or delivery. Volunteers called this year’s dinner more important.

“A lot of people are afraid to go out and not comfortable even meeting with their families because you don’t know if things are going to spread,” Carolyn said.

Neal says the ability to fulfill the need in the community makes the effort more special.

“We get a lot of gratification out of doing it,” he stated. “But most of all, we get a lot of smiles, and those smiles make it all well worth it.”

Neal thanks all of the club members who volunteered to distribute the holiday meals. The club hopes to have dinner in-person next Christmas Eve.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closure near Division Street along M-553 after serious crash near Marquette Mountain.
Marquette City Police investigating M-553 crash that killed a Marquette woman
A multi-vehicle crash closed portions of Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin on Thursday, Dec....
Icy conditions cause dozens of crashes, closures of Wis. interstate
MSP
MSP, Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office investigating a deadly shooting at a cabin in Marenisco Twp.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses threat of omicron in first COVID update in months
Governor Whitmer issues statement on emergency response team heading to Michigan amid Omicron surge
The remains of the Lemerand Family's mobile home in Wells township
UPDATE: Wells Township family ‘at a loss’ after morning fire destroys home

Latest News

Almost 100 kids in the 49855 zip code have been registered since May
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Marquette 49855 gives fundraising update
Italian Hall Site decorated with 73 luminaries to honor the striking copper miners, their...
Rotary Club honors lives lost in Italian Hall Disaster 108 years ago
MSP Gladstone Christmas
MSP Gladstone Post Christmas Video 2021
Closure near Division Street along M-553 after serious crash near Marquette Mountain.
Marquette City Police investigating M-553 crash that killed a Marquette woman