Rotary Club honors lives lost in Italian Hall Disaster 108 years ago

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - On the corner of 7th and Elm Street in Calumet stands a brick archway.

Approach it, and you’ll see that a building once stood in its place. On Dec. 24, the Calumet-Laurium-Keweenar Rotary Club placed 73 luminaries at the site of the former Italian Hall to honor those who died on the property 108 years ago.

The popular gathering place was built in 1908. It was home to the Italian Mutual Benefit society. In 1913, striking Calumet & Hecla Mining Company copper miners held a Christmas Eve party on its second floor.

“Miners didn’t earn much, didn’t make much, and didn’t have much,” CLK Rotary Member Joel Keranen says. “So this was just a way for them to have a little Christmas get-together.”

However, the festivities ended abruptly that night. “Someone yelled fire and there was a stampede to the door, and loss of life was tremendous,” Keranen says. “73 people, including men, women, and children all died on Christmas Eve.”

To this day, nobody is certain who screamed “fire,” or what their motive was. But Keranen suspects it could have been someone who didn’t want the miners to strike. “They weren’t treated too fairly I don’t think and their work conditions were not the safest, so I think all of it goes together,” he says.

The club has been putting on its display every year since the early 2000′s. Keranen hopes it reminds everyone to be thankful for life. “I think it’s a good reminder that life is short,” he says.” “These kids, ages 5, 8, 9, 21, 60, even 3, were all looking forward to Christmas and Santa Claus coming.”

The Keranens will keep the lights on display through Dec. 25 to honor those who lost their lives on Christmas Eve 108 years ago. The family recommends visiting at night to best see the luminary displays.

