Room at the Inn guests and volunteers take to the streets for Christmas Caroling

Guests and Volunteers from Room at the Inn
Guests and Volunteers from Room at the Inn(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s Room At the Inn was feeling the Christmas spirit Thursday night. Guests, volunteers and staff from Room At the Inn went out into the community for some Christmas caroling Thursday evening.

Their first stop was across Washington Street at the Marquette Food Co-op. For the Room At the Inn’s Executive Director, it’s an effort to spread Christmas cheer.

“I think the message for us is that the members of our shelter here are also members of the community and just like everyone else we want to have a good Christmas and part of having a good Christmas is spreading Christmas cheer so that’s what we’re going to do tonight,” said RATI Executive Director Nick Emmendorfer.

The carolers went to several other businesses in downtown Marquette Thursday night. In the past Room at the Inn guests and volunteers have also washed windows downtown.

